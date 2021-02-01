House Dems File Resolution to Strip Rep. Greene of Committee Assignments

A group of House Democrats introduced a resolution Monday to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her two committee assignments as a consequence for her inflammatory and false statements.

The resolution, sponsored by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch, both of Florida, and Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, would remove Greene from the House Education & Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee.

The Rules Committee said it would consider the resolution on Wednesday afternoon, the first step in getting it to a vote on the floor.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.