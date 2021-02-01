Local

House Dems File Resolution to Strip Rep. Greene of Committee Assignments

The Rules Committee said it would consider the resolution Wednesday

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 7: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., objects to Michigans Electoral College votes during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 presidential election in the House chamber on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A group of House Democrats introduced a resolution Monday to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her two committee assignments as a consequence for her inflammatory and false statements.

The resolution, sponsored by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch, both of Florida, and Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, would remove Greene from the House Education & Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee.

The Rules Committee said it would consider the resolution on Wednesday afternoon, the first step in getting it to a vote on the floor.

Local

NISSAN 16 mins ago

Mass. Man Wanted in Ex-Nissan Chairman's Escape Accuses US of ‘Betrayal'

vaccine 2 hours ago

Plans for COVID Vaccine Call Center in Mass. Still In Progress

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us