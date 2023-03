Crews were on scene of a house fire early Tuesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts.

The fire was on Terrace Road, and flames could be seen burning in the home.

We’re at the scene of a house fire in #Medford this AM. The house sits on the top of a hill on Terrace Rd. Fire crews are having to draw water from the street below on Governors Ave. Lots of water streaming downwards. More info during our newscasts on @NBC10Boston and @NECN pic.twitter.com/tc6mOM0z4X — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) March 21, 2023

Several trucks were hosing down the flames.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Details about the fire, including what may have sparked it and whether anyone was home when it started, have not been released.