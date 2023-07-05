How commuters are getting around East Boston with Sumner Tunnel closed

With the Sumner Tunnel officially closed for the next eight weeks, people in the East Boston area are bracing for the traffic — not only on the roads, but at Logan Airport and the Blue Line of the MBTA.

Riders told NBC10 Boston it was a smooth commute on the MBTA Wednesday.

"It was great, and it was fast," said Rafael Ramos, who took the Blue Line. "I got here really fast."

People can ride the Blue Line free of charge during the shutdown. One man told NBC10 Boston that was reason enough to ditch his car.

"This morning, it wasn't bad when I had to drive on Route 1 to Saugus, but I think it's because it's a vacation week," said Jim Healy, who lives in East Boston.

Healy usually relies on his car to get him in and out of the city, but with the Sumner being closed through August 31, he opted to take the T.

"I have an appointment this afternoon," he said. "Ordinarily, I would drive, but I'm going to take the Blue Line and see how it works."

Things also seemed to be running smoothly at Logan Airport Wednesday. Massport says it expects that congestion will be worse next week after residents return from vacation.

In addition to free Blue Line rides, MBTA parking prices are reduced, as are fares on the commuter rail. Tolls for residents are being discounted, and the East Boston ferry is free.

The MBTA says ridership Wednesday has been light to moderate, which is expected during the week of Independence Day. The agency adds that it will continue to consider additional mitigation options.