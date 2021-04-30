How Diverse Is Boston, Really? More Than You See on the Screen

Boston may not look like a diverse city when it's a setting in shows and movies, but it actually has an incredible amount of diversity that defies the city's "pahk the cah in Hahvahd Yahd" stereotype.

In fact, data shows that Boston is a majority-minority city, with a declining white population and a booming, diverse immigrant population. This trend toward more diversity among its residents is shaping the city’s future, said Luc Schuster, director of Boston Foundation research center Boston Indicators. But equity remains a problem, with issues like housing and education gaps continuing to segregate Boston's population.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

These issues, combined with that lack of diverse representation in media, mean that Boston still has work to do to make it a city built for everyone. We dove into what the numbers say about Boston in the video above.