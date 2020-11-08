How Far Away Was Sunday's Massachusetts Earthquake Felt?

Following Sunday morning's earthquake, there was one question that a lot of people were asking each other: Did you feel it? An overwhelming amount of New Englanders said yes, which generated a ton of reaction on social media, unsurprisngly.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt far from where it was centered in southeastern Massachusetts.

NBC10 Boston received reports from viewers as far away as the North Shore of Massachusetts, but according to the U.S. Geological Survey it was felt even further away than that.

The map below shows just how far away the quake was felt:

According to the map, the quake was felt as far south as western Connecticut and Long Island, as far west as Springfield and as far north as New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

Torry Gaucher, who lives in Cumberland, Rhode Island, shared an image from inside his basement where a crack was clearly visible. He believes a beam shaking caused it to happen.

Well that is a new stress crack... bummed that my house felt it but I didn’t since I was in the hot tub haha #earthquake2020 pic.twitter.com/RDi1fqvctn — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) November 8, 2020

Liz Lahens, of Webster, Massachusetts, says the earthquake reminded her of a popular movie.

“It reminded me of the first 'Jurassic Park' movie where the T Rex is coming up, and everyone knows that scene, and you know they set the shake on the ground, so that’s what it felt like. It felt like that immediate shake, and you go, 'what is that?' And then it started to shake more, and then our whole entire bed shook, our whole house shook, and we were like, 'what is this?' And we sat right up, and I said, 'I think it’s an earthquake.' And my husband said, 'I think it is, too,'" Lahens recalled. "And everybody from the house got up and we all got together and found each other. And you could tell it was definitely a foundation ground shaking, it was not just a vehicle going by or a heavy truck, a construction truck that you can feel sometimes. It was crazy."

Fortunately, there were no preliminary reports of injuries.

One neighborhood in New Bedford, Massachusetts, was hit particularly hard by Sunday's earthquake. Multiple families were temporarily displaced after chimneys collapsed in two separate apartment buildings.