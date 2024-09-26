How much did it cost taxpayers to investigate Detective Kevin Albert for misconduct?

Documents recently obtained by NBC10 Boston reveal how much it cost Canton taxpayers to investigate Detective Kevin Albert for misconduct.

The investigation itself cost about $9,000, but it cost more than twice that -- about $20,000 -- to pay Albert for 10 weeks while he was on leave for a total of $30,000.

During the Karen Read trial, former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor revealed that Albert might have misplaced his badge and gun after a night of drinking back in 2022 while they were working a cold case investigation.

Proctor was the lead investigator in the death of Read's boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, on Jan. 29, 2022. O'Keefe was found dead outside the home of Kevin's brother, Brian Albert — also a Boston police officer.

Canton police announced Monday that Albert, who had already been suspended without pay, will face an additional three-day suspension without pay due to the revelations from the Read trial.

During Read's trial, Proctor testified about his ties to the Albert family and a night of drinking with Kevin Albert, acknowledging that in text messages the next morning, Proctor told Kevin Albert that he'd found his badge in his cruiser.

Albert told him to leave it in his mailbox, and then said, "Did I take my gun?" and included a wincing face emoji.

Now, the Canton Select Board will oversee an audit of the Canton Police Department.