Some areas of Massachusetts saw over 3 inches of snow from the overnight storm, while other cities and towns have seen only a dusting or nothing at all.
Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region:
Massachusetts snowfall totals
Ashfield: 3.5''
Chester: 3''
Williamsburg: 3''
Northampton: 2''
Plainfield: 2''
Hubbardston: 1.7''
Greenfield: 1.5''
North Amherst: 1.3''
Leicester: 1.1''
Westfield: 1.1''
Southwick: 1''
Pepperell: 1''
Worcester: 0.9''
Sterling: 0.8''
Andover: 0.8''
Grafton: 0.7''
Westfield: 0.6''
Acton: 0.6''
Saugus: 0.5''
Orange: 0.5''
Reading: 0.5''
Framingham: 0.5''
Sudbury: 0.5''
Gardner: 0.5''
Leominster: 0.5''
Connecticut snowfall totals
Staffordville: 0.8''
North Granby: 0.5''