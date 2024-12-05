Some areas of Massachusetts have already seen more than half a foot of snow from the overnight storm, while other cities and towns have seen only a dusting or nothing at all.
Areas to the west and north appear to have gotten the most snow, with Greater Boston largely untouched.
Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region:
Massachusetts snowfall totals
Brimfield: 7"
Warren: 6"
Hubbardston: 5.5"
Ashfield: 5.3"
Holland: 5"
North Ashburnham: 5"
Fitchburg: 4"
Sterling: 4"
Williamsburg: 4"
East Springfield: 3.3"
Granby: 3"
Holyoke: 3"
Templeton: 2.6"
North Adams: 2.5"
Hardwick: 2.2"
Pepperell: 2.1"
Agawam: 2"
Athol: 2"
Haydenville: 1.5"
Westfield: 1.5"
Westfield: 1.4"
Westborough: 1.1"
Gill: 1"
Grafton: 1"
North Leverett: 1"
North Brookfield: 1"
Brockton: 0.5"
Rockland: 0.5"
Springfield: 0.5"
Waltham: 0.5"
Weymouth: 0.3"
Methuen: 0.1"
Connecticut snowfall totals
Tolland: 7"
Staffordville: 6"
Burlington: 4.5"
Sterling: 2"
Wauregan: 2"
Simsbury: 1"
Weatogue: 1"
Berlin: 0.5"
Rhode Island snowfall totals
Burrillville: 3"
Harrisville: 3"
Richmond: 2.5"
West Greenwich: 2.5"
West Warwick: 1"