Some areas of Massachusetts have already seen more than half a foot of snow from the overnight storm, while other cities and towns have seen only a dusting or nothing at all.

Areas to the west and north appear to have gotten the most snow, with Greater Boston largely untouched.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region:

Massachusetts snowfall totals

Brimfield: 7"

Warren: 6"

Hubbardston: 5.5"

Ashfield: 5.3"

Holland: 5"

North Ashburnham: 5"

Fitchburg: 4"

Sterling: 4"

Williamsburg: 4"

East Springfield: 3.3"

Granby: 3"

Holyoke: 3"

Templeton: 2.6"

North Adams: 2.5"

Hardwick: 2.2"

Pepperell: 2.1"

Agawam: 2"

Athol: 2"

Haydenville: 1.5"

Westfield: 1.5"

Westfield: 1.4"

Westborough: 1.1"

Gill: 1"

Grafton: 1"

North Leverett: 1"

North Brookfield: 1"

Brockton: 0.5"

Rockland: 0.5"

Springfield: 0.5"

Waltham: 0.5"

Weymouth: 0.3"

Methuen: 0.1"

Connecticut snowfall totals

Tolland: 7"

Staffordville: 6"

Burlington: 4.5"

Sterling: 2"

Wauregan: 2"

Simsbury: 1"

Weatogue: 1"

Berlin: 0.5"

Rhode Island snowfall totals

Burrillville: 3"

Harrisville: 3"

Richmond: 2.5"

West Greenwich: 2.5"

West Warwick: 1"