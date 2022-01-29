MAP: How Much Snow Did New England Get?

Many New England residents woke up to heavy snow falling Saturday as a blizzard begins to blast the region.
Here's a look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across New England:
Massachusetts
Westminster: 1.1"
Stow: 2"
East Falmouth: 1.5"
Yarmouth: 0.5"
Monson: 2"
Cambridge: 1.7"
Marstons Mills: 0.5"
West Falmouth: 2"
West Tisbury: 3.5"
Fairhaven: 3"
Acushnet: 3"
Waquoit: 0.5"
Brewster: 0.4"
Pocasset: 0.5"
New Bedford: 3.5"
Westfield: 0.5"
Agawam: 0.5"
Milton: 2.3"
Franklin: 1"
Rhode Island
Tiverton: 5"
West Warwick: 3.5"
Barrington: 2"
Source: National Weather Service, as of 7 a.m.