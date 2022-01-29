Local

snowfall totals

MAP: How Much Snow Did New England Get?

Some areas had already seen 3 inches of snow as of 7 a.m.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many New England residents woke up to heavy snow falling Saturday as a blizzard begins to blast the region.

Here's a look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across New England:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Massachusetts

Westminster: 1.1"

Stow: 2"

East Falmouth: 1.5"

Yarmouth: 0.5"

Monson: 2"

Cambridge: 1.7"

Marstons Mills: 0.5"

West Falmouth: 2"

West Tisbury: 3.5"

Fairhaven: 3"

Acushnet: 3"

Waquoit: 0.5"

Brewster: 0.4"

Pocasset: 0.5"

New Bedford: 3.5"

Westfield: 0.5"

Agawam: 0.5"

Milton: 2.3"

Franklin: 1"

Rhode Island

Tiverton: 5"

West Warwick: 3.5"

Barrington: 2"

Source: National Weather Service, as of 7 a.m.

More on the Snow Storm

blizzard 1 hour ago

Historic Winter Storm Blasts New England, Thousands Without Power

Boston 3 hours ago

SNOW LIVE CAM: See How Boston's Seaport Looks Right Now

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Blizzard to Drop 2+ Feet of Snow on Massachusetts: WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

This article tagged under:

snowfall totalsMassachusettsBostonWeatherRhode Island
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us