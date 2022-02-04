Local

snowfall totals

MAP: How Much Snow Did New England Get?

The National Weather Service reported that some areas had already received a foot of snow as of 8:30 a.m. Friday

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A messy winter storm is bringing a mix of snow and ice to New England on Friday.

Northern areas are expected to see up to 18 inches of snow, while areas to the south are likely to see more sleet and freezing rain.

Here's a look at some of those snowfall totals from cities and towns across New England as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service:

Maine

Turner: 5.5"

Auburn: 3"

Poland: 1.5"

Liston: 1"

Sebago: 1.5"

Cumberland Center: 1.5"

Harpswell: 0.8"

Westbrook: 0.8"

South Portland: 0.7"

Rangeley: 10"

Dallas: 9.6"

Madrid: 9.3"

Kingfield: 8"

Temple: 8"

New Sharon: 7.5"

Winslow: 4.5"

Clinton: 1.6"

Union: 2"

Rockland: 0.5"

Bethel: 10"

Oxford: 5.8"

Otisfield: 5.8"

Solon: 9"

Anson: 6"

Prospect: 2.5"

Belmont: 2"

Cornish: 1.2"

East Waterboro: 1"

Hollis: 0.8"

Kittery Point: 0.4"

New Hampshire

New Hampton: 3"

Meredith: 1.6"

TIlton: 0.7"

Belmont: 0.5"

Bartlett: 12"

Madison: 7.5"

Center Sandwich: 2.8"

Ossipee: 1.5"

Whitefield: 12"

Randolph: 10.4"

Berlin: 10"

Colebrook: 10"

Pinkham Notch: 8.1"

Lancaster: 7"

Littleton: 11.5"

Lincoln: 7.6"

Hanover: 7.5"

Plymouth: 4.3"

Holderness: 3.8"

Bristol: 1.5"

Mont Vernon: 0.6"

Manchester: 0.6"

Hudson: 0.3"

Northfield: 1"

Concord: 0.9"

New London: 0.8"

Contoocook: 0.4"

South Sutton: 0.4"

Newton: 0.6"

Sandown: 0.3"

Stratham: 0.3"

Derry: 0.3"

Hampstead: 0.2"

Strafford: 0.5"

The Associated Press contributed to this report

