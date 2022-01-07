How Much Snow Did New England Get Overnight?

New England residents woke up to heavy snow falling and several inches of snow already accumulated on the ground on Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Here's a look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across southern New England:

Massachusetts

Dorchester: 7.8"

Franklin: 7.0"

North Weymouth: 7.0"

Waltham: 6.0"

Grafton: 5.5"

Natick: 4.5"

Sturbridge: 3.9"

NBC Connecticut

Connecticut

Cromwell 9.0"

Rocky Hill: 8.0"

Middletown 7.0"

Woodstock: 7.0"

West Hartford: 6.5"

Rhode Island

North Smithfield: 6.1"

Source: National Weather Service