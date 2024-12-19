As we move through this Thursday, enjoy the sun! Why, you ask? We’re tracking cloudy, cold weather on the way with a touch of a little snow into the weekend!

Thursday, we’ll see a good deal of sunshine mixed with clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Low temperatures will drop to near freezing overnight.

Now, let’s talk about some snow!

A fast-moving low pressure system will dive into our area from the Northern Plains on Friday. At the same time, an upper-level trough will guide a colder airmass to settle into New England. This weather setup will likely produce some light snow flurries/showers to mix with rain across portions of eastern Massachusetts Friday afternoon and evening. Some of the precipitation might change to all snow late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

There’s still a bit uncertainty with this forecast largely due to the track of the storm. If low pressure tracks farther east off our coast, we could have a better likelihood of snow, even for the Cape and the Islands. However, if the low tracks farther west toward our coast, our snow potential would be cut down significantly and we might end up with more rain.

For now, as we see it, we could see between a coating up to 2 inches of snow IN SPOTS. The forecast could and will change. Stay with us for updates.

On Saturday, a few snow flurries are possible, but much of the day will feature a good deal of clouds and very cold weather. In fact, highs will be near freezing. Low temperatures will drop into teens. Wind chill values will be in the single digits.

A reinforcing shot of cold weather from Canada will settle in on Sunday, giving way to high temperatures in the mid 20s and lows in the teens! Bundle up.

Looking ahead to Christmas Day, a few of us could see a rain/snow mix. It’s still too early to talk about potential accumulations. Morning temps will be in the upper 20s. Highs will be in the upper 30s.