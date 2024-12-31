How to establish a healthy and happy morning routine

Are you frazzled and stressed out before you get out of bed? Do you kick off the day by gulping down a cup of coffee and getting the family out the door? Is starting your day scrolling through mindless posts a habit that you can't break?

If you're looking to change your life and change your mindset, a morning routine could do just the trick! Today's guest, Katie Wood has some simple tips and tricks to help you do just that.

Maria sits down with the mom of four, former teacher, motivational speaker, and author, who has not only transformed her own life, but the lives of thousands with a simple morning routine that is rooted in gratitude.

Katie shares her personal story of growth and change that started after her daughter was diagnosed with an illness that put her into a dark place. To help herself navigate around a place of worry and despair she became more intentional by starting her day by celebrating the "positives" in her life. She also celebrated what she was thankful for, no matter how small. This practice had big life-changing effects on her and her entire family.

Katie's book, "A Simple Seed: of Growth, Gratitude & Giggles: 5-minute Morning Journal for kids" is a journey to help kids (big & small) tap into manifestations that can help them focus on all the good things in your life in an easy and approachable way. Her book is about over 200 schools nationwide that are helping create a generation of thoughtful, kind, and generous kids. Katie has more books expected to be released very soon.

All that and more in this episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone.