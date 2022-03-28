How to NOT Get Scammed on Ticket Resale Websites

Buying tickets secondhand can lead to paying too much or even getting fake tickets instead of those amazing seats you were promised for cheap. NBC10 Boston's Leslie Gaydos and Rob Michaelson have tips on how to find the right places to buy used tickets.

How to Avoid a Shady Ticket Reseller

Rob: You know, plans are always changing, Leslie, and I may not know of a band I really like is going to be in town and I may want to get a ticket last minute. And that's where ticket resellers come into play. But I hear are some kind of shady business that happens with a lot of these ticket resellers. How can I avoid that?

Leslie: First and foremost, when you are purchasing a ticket, you can't be so fast to do that that you're not doing your research as to where you are buying that ticket. Google, the name of that ticket website with the word scam or look for the complaint. See what pops up on the internet. See if other people have had issues where they have paid for tickets that they never received, or that they can't get in touch with the company. If they've had a problem, there's no response to them. It's going to save yourself a lot of headaches down the road. You want to look for ticket resellers that protect buyers with a consumer protection policy or ticket sellers that are registered with the National Association of Ticket Brokers. Also, ask your friends and family, Hey, have you ever heard of this company? Have you ever bought a ticket from this company? You do not want to show up at the venue. Super excited with your cool concert T-shirt on to be told this is a fake ticket. You can't get it.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Signs to Make Sure a Website is Legitimate

Rob: Yeah, and that's my biggest fear is to be let down to go to a Megan Thee Stallion concert or System of a Down or Dolly Parton. Be all excited and then nothing.

Leslie: Look through those websites. Read the policies. Find out about refunds. Should that show be canceled or postponed. What's going to happen with your ticket? See if there's a way to contact the company. Do they just have a phone number? Do they have an email address for customer support and sometimes try those out before you buy the ticket

Best Payment Method to Use

Leslie: Always pay with a credit card? Your credit card gives you an extra added layer of protection should something go wrong down the line. You always have the option to dispute that charge through your credit card company, and you could get your money back that way.

How to Avoid Being Overcharged

Rob: All right. Well, those are all great tips, but even legitimate tickets can be an issue because you can be overcharge paying way too much money for that seat that may be behind a pole.

Leslie: Make sure that you have looked around and compared prices that are available on different sites. If you're looking for a good price, make sure you take into account those fees that are always going to pop up. And again, the cheapest price is great if you can get it on a site you know and trust, but don't be pulled into a buying a really cheap ticket on a site you've never heard of because it's a great deal. It may not be legit.

One Way to Check if a Ticket is Real

Leslie: If you bought a ticket and you're starting to think that maybe you got scammed, you can always call the box office ahead of the show time a week before. Ask them if you got a legitimate ticket, give them all the information on your ticket and they can tell you. And that's better than driving an hour, showing up at the door, waiting in line and being told you have to go home.

Have a consumer complaint? Click here or call 1-888-521-6397, so we can help.