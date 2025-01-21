How will Trump's immigration crackdown impact Massachusetts?

In a historic political comeback, Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United States Monday.

During his inaugural address, Trump outlined specific policies that he vowed to take executive action on immediately, and got right to work signing several executive orders over a wide range of issues.

His policy promises and actions included tariffs, declaring a national emergency at the southern border and sweeping immigration changes. The Boston Herald reported that Boston could see ICE raids as soon as this week.

Some immigrant communities are worried about what the coming weeks may bring. Hundreds rallied in Boston in support of local immigrants and against Trump's new policies.

President Donald Trump's talents include putting on a show and personal branding, and his inauguration may stand as a lesson to future candidates and lawmakers, NBC10 Boston political analyst Sue O'Connell says.

Pilar Galvez was among those to protest in Boston.

"I am here to walk with my community, because the migrants work hard for the economy of the United States," Galvez said. "There are small businesses, big businesses. The migrants are the labor that help America to be better."

Trump said that he would primarily be targeting those who have committed crimes, doubling down on his plan to enact the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens to the places from which they came," Trump said.

A few hundred people held a protest march in Boston to oppose newly inaugurated President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which reportedly include a looming ICE raid in Boston.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey spoke out on the issue just ahead of Monday's inauguration.

"The targeting of individuals who have lived peacefully here, working here, paying taxes here, raising their families here, is just something that I think is really wrong and ill-advised," Healey said.

Many of Trump's executive orders are expected to be challenged in court.