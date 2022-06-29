How You Can Fly With David Ortiz to the Sox Legend's Hall of Fame Induction

One lucky Red Sox fan will have the opportunity to meet legend David Ortiz and travel with him to his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.

The winner of the "Fly With Ortiz" sweepstakes will get to fly on a private jet with "Big Papi" from Boston to Rome, New York, on Thursday, July 21, ahead of the ceremony that will enshrine Ortiz in Cooperstown on July 24, according to the Red Sox Foundation.

The winner will also receive a hotel room for three nights, two tickets to the ceremony and two plane tickets back to Boston after the ceremony, according to a news release.

About 4,000 fans were on hand for a ceremony that honored Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

There's no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes, and participants also have the chance to win Red Sox tickets and autographed items; the team said proceeds from it will go to the Red Sox Foundation and the David Ortiz Children's Fund.

The foundation is the official team charity of the Red Sox and supports the health, education and recreational opportunities of people in need across New England. The David Ortiz Children's Fund works to provide quality health care to children in New England and the Dominican Republic.

Fans can visit this site to enter the sweepstakes. For more information, see the official rules provided by the Red Sox Foundation.