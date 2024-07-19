Man, 26, forcefully breaks into NH home, police say

A 26-year-old man forcefully broke into a home in Hudson, New Hampshire, this week, according to police.

The incident happened just after midnight Thursday on Towhee Drive, Hudson police said, where officers found several doors to the home physically breeched.

Those inside the home at the time of the break-in had to barricade themselves inside an upstairs bedroom, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Lwaboshi Simwerayi, 26, inside an upstairs bedroom, according to police, who said he was confrontational.

Simwerayi had to be tased after refusing police orders and resisting arrest, authorities said.

The residents were found safe and without any injuries, police said, adding that they didn't know the suspect.

Simwerayi, of Nashua, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to authorities.

The 26-year-old Simwerayi was arrested and charged with burglary in a dwelling at night, two counts of resisting arrest, simple assault on a peace officer, loitering/prowling and disorderly conduct.

He's scheduled to be arraigned Friday at Nashua District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.