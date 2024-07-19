New Hampshire

Man, 26, forcefully breaks into NH home, police say

Lwaboshi Simwerayi was arrested and charged with burglary in a dwelling at night, two counts of resisting arrest, simple assault on a peace officer, loitering/prowling and disorderly conduct

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

A 26-year-old man forcefully broke into a home in Hudson, New Hampshire, this week, according to police.

The incident happened just after midnight Thursday on Towhee Drive, Hudson police said, where officers found several doors to the home physically breeched.

Those inside the home at the time of the break-in had to barricade themselves inside an upstairs bedroom, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Lwaboshi Simwerayi, 26, inside an upstairs bedroom, according to police, who said he was confrontational.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Simwerayi had to be tased after refusing police orders and resisting arrest, authorities said.

The residents were found safe and without any injuries, police said, adding that they didn't know the suspect.

Simwerayi, of Nashua, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to authorities.

The 26-year-old Simwerayi was arrested and charged with burglary in a dwelling at night, two counts of resisting arrest, simple assault on a peace officer, loitering/prowling and disorderly conduct.

He's scheduled to be arraigned Friday at Nashua District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.

More New Hampshire news

Maine 20 hours ago

NH man killed, woman injured in Maine motorcycle crash

New Hampshire Jul 17

Tornado hit NH; microbursts confirmed in NH and Vt.

New Hampshire Jul 16

Crash deaths up 10% in New Hampshire compared to last year, officials say

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us