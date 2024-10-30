Hudson says goodbye to 150-year-old hardware store

A sense of community connection can be hard to find, but for over a century, many residents of Hudson, Massachusetts, have found it in an unusual place — the local hardware store.

But after nearly 150 years, Robinsons Hardware, a community staple, will close its doors on Oct. 31.

Customers who consider the store part of their lives have returned one last time to say goodbye.

One of those customers, Brian Hedin, has been visiting Robinsons for 30 years.

"If I had any issues, I could always go to Kim or somebody in here, and ask, and they would be right there to help," Hedin said.

Since opening as a general store in 1874, Robinsons has evolved, but its commitment to helping neighbors has remained constant.

Co-owners Dirk and Kim Underwood attribute the store's lasting reputation to the lessons passed down by their father, Norman, who bought Robinsons in 1963 as Hudson grew.

"All these people that came in had no clue what to do," Dirk Underwood said. "My father walked them through a lot of that. And we still do it."

The store's staff took this approach to heart, often assisting customers far beyond typical hardware needs. Employee Marilee Alexander says people frequently came in with questions far beyond hardware.

"You know, 'How do I send a picture to my granddaughter?'" Alexande said. "And so I go get their phone, and I show them how to work the pictures."

But the family says changes in shopping habits are hard to compete with, and even milder winters, too, have lessened the demand for seasonal products.

Ahead of the store's final days, many customers have shared memories.

"Last week, since we put up the announcement, it's been like a wake of people coming in sharing stories," Underwood said.

"This store was more than a hardware store," Alexander said. "It was part of the community."

Though Robinsons will close, loyal customers can keep a small memento — a sticker as way to remember the store's legacy.

"I just want them to know they'll be remembered and missed," Hedin said.