Huge turnout expected for Head of the Charles that kicks off Friday

It’s sure to be a busy weekend in both Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts, with the 59th Head of the Charles Regatta kicking off Friday morning.

Over the three-day event, hundreds of thousands of spectators will come out to watch the races. And with this weekend’s beautiful, unseasonably warm weather, those numbers are expected to be even higher than normal.

Public transportation is encouraged, but if you’re driving in, be aware that Memorial Drive will be closed in both directions from Western Ave to Fresh Pond Parkway from 7 a.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Sunday. And there will be lane restrictions on Soldiers Field Road throughout the weekend.

With more than 11,000 rowers and 2,400 volunteers, this will be a busy and exciting event.

All along the three-mile course, there will be various activities, music, food, drink, and shopping. And spectators will be able to watch countless races, from youth to college to elite and masters.

“As the world’s largest regatta on an incredibly challenging course, on the Charles River with seven bridges and twists and turns. I think the course itself is part of the whole story but what I think is if you talk to rowers that are coming in from all across the world to compete in the regatta, we have people ranging in age from 10 to 92, and it’s really a homecoming for all the rowing community, and I think that’s what makes it so special,” said Tori Stevens, the Head of the Charles executive director.

The Head of the Charles kicks off with the first group of rowers at 7:45 Friday.