Special ed staffer's relationships with Hull High students under investigation

Police are investigating allegations of a Massachusetts special education paraprofessional having inappropriate relationships with students of Hull Public Schools, officials said Wednesday.

There were few details immediately available on what allegedly happened between the paraprofessional at the South Shore Educational Collaborative, whose name wasn't given, and the students at Hull High School. The staff member has been placed on leave.

School officials noted that they are cooperating with a Hull police investigation, which the department acknowledged, and as well as a Department of Children and Families investigation.

The paraprofessional worked at a South Shore Educational Collaborative program at a Hull High School. The collaborative has hundreds of employees and works with students or adults with developmental, physical or emotional disabilities at 12 districts across the South Shore.