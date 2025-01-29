Hull

Special ed staffer's relationships with Hull High students under investigation

School officials noted that they are cooperating with a Hull police investigation, which the department acknowledged, and as well as a Department of Children and Families investigation

By Asher Klein

Police are investigating allegations of a Massachusetts special education paraprofessional having inappropriate relationships with students of Hull Public Schools, officials said Wednesday.

There were few details immediately available on what allegedly happened between the paraprofessional at the South Shore Educational Collaborative, whose name wasn't given, and the students at Hull High School. The staff member has been placed on leave.

School officials noted that they are cooperating with a Hull police investigation, which the department acknowledged, and as well as a Department of Children and Families investigation.

The paraprofessional worked at a South Shore Educational Collaborative program at a Hull High School. The collaborative has hundreds of employees and works with students or adults with developmental, physical or emotional disabilities at 12 districts across the South Shore.

More Hull news

Boston Jan 3

Boston police officer accused of domestic violence suspended by POST commission

Hull Nov 25, 2024

Woman pleads guilty in deadly 2022 OUI crash in Hull

Massachusetts Nov 15, 2024

Bullet found in school gymnasium in Hull

This article tagged under:

Hull
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us