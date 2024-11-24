Maine

Human remains found among debris after fire in Maine

As they arrived, authorities say they found the structure heavily damaged by fire.

By Irvin Rodriguez

caution tape

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire after human remains were found in Amity, Maine on Saturday afternoon.

The Office of the Maine Fire Marshal responded to a report for a fire on 44 Emily Drive at around 2:30 p.m.

As they arrived, authorities say they found the structure heavily damaged by fire.

Investigators responded to the area and located human remains amongst the debris.

The remains have been transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to be identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Decision 2024 Nov 22

Maine lawmaker accused of choking wife wins re-election by one vote

Boston Nov 22

Thief flashes gun, steals cash from 7-Eleven in Charlestown, police say

Maine Nov 20

Person found dead after report of shooting at Maine home

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us