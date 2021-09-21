Human Remains Found at Maine Landfill

Police are investigating after human remains were found at a landfill in Lewiston, Maine.

State police said they received a call around 8:51 a.m. Tuesday from an individual reporting the discovery of human remains at the solid waste facility on River Road.

Officials with the state medical examiner's office assisted in the collection of the remains along with state police. The remains are expected to be examined in the coming days.

Detectives and evidence technicians are expected to be out at the facility for much of the day Tuesday investigating the discovery and interviewing witnesses and persons of interest.

State police said they do not believe there is any threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.