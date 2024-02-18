Saugus

Human remains found in a residential part of Saugus

As the ongoing investigation continues, the cause of death or the ID of the person have not yet been announced

By Laney Broussard

Evidence of human skeletal remains was found in Saugus woods Sunday morning, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Chief Michael Ricciardelli.

The remains were discovered in the woods near David Drive shortly after 10 a.m. by an individual walking their dog. The remains were then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death and for identification.

The ongoing investigation has been assigned to the Massachusetts State Police, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Saugus Police Department. There is no known risk to the public.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when we know more.

