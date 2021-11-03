Local

Chelmsford

Human Remains Found in Search of Concord River, Sources Say

The update comes amid the search for Judith Chartier, a teenager from Chelmsford who went missing nearly 40 years ago, though it wasn't immediately clear if the remains were hers.

By Asher Klein and Abbey Niezgoda

Police investigation
NBC 7/Calvin Pearce

Human remains have been found during a search of the Concord River, sources told NBC10 Boston Wednesday.

Officials were expected to give an update later Wednesday.

About 10 Massachusetts State Police divers had been in the river Wednesday continuing a search for evidence, officials said earlier Wednesday.

The update comes amid the search for Judith Chartier, a teenager from Chelmsford who went missing nearly 40 years ago.

The car she was driving when she was last seen leaving a party in Billerica on June 5, 1982, was found in the Concord River Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear if the remains found Wednesday are connected to Chartier.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

