Human skeletal remains found in Ellsworth, Maine

Maine State Police say they are investigating after skeletal human remains were found in the town of Ellsworth on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, state police said they were notified by Ellsworth police that human skeletal remains had been discovered by commercial land surveyors in the woods off Red Bridge Road. The state police Major Crimes Unit North responded to assist with the investigation.

The remains were taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

State police said there is no risk to the general public.

Ellsworth, a city with about 8,500 residents, is located near Acadia National Park in eastern Maine.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.