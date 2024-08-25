Humid and warm Sunday with some isolated showers expected

Sunday kicks off with dry weather and any early morning fog quickly burning off. As the day heats up, expect some clouds to develop with a small chance of isolated showers, especially in the higher terrain.

Most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s, and it will be a touch hazier than Saturday from smoke in atmosphere. Health-wise, air quality will ok.

A noticeable uptick in humidity today, and it will stay muggy through midweek. Lows Sunday into Monday will be in the mid 60s. With Monday's highs in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead, Monday and Wednesday bring a chance for showers and storms, with a drier Tuesday in between. Monday's storm chances favor the afternoon between 2 and 7pm.

Isolated strong storms possible as the storms will have more warmth and humidity to work with. Temperatures will stay comfortably seasonable until an end of the week cool down.