Humpback whale buried after washing ashore in Swampscott

A 42-foot long humpback whale that washed ashore on the Marblehead side of the town line with Swampscott then towed to sea only to return to the same stretch of beach but on the Swampscott side has been buried.

The whale was buried on Saturday at the beach walkway near the town line at the beach walkway entrance to Preston Beach.

Swampscott Animal Control Officer Scott Considine confirmed the whale is the same one that washed ashore near Preston Beach in Swampscott a few weeks ago and was towed out to sea.

"NOAA called. I was told that the whale that was already here at one point is now back," Considine said. "Looks like it's the same whale." said a Swampscott Animal Control Officer when asked if it was the same whale on both sides of the line.