Hundreds of CT college employees overpaid 2 years ago now have to pay it back

The state of Connecticut overpaid hundreds of college employees using taxpayer money, and now they're asking for it back.

During a Connecticut State Colleges & Universities Board of Regents Faculty Advisory Committee meeting on Friday, a member, who is also a Gateway Community College professor, revealed that a review of payments from 2022 found a calculation error led to some Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSC) employees getting overpaid.

"We're talking about a couple of hundred folks and the amounts range up to $4,500 so people are about to be asked to repay to the system thousands of dollars that they were overpaid a couple years ago that they just identified," Colena Sesanker said.

A CSCU spokesperson said employees were notified earlier this month. The error was found during a review of the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition, or SEBAC, on Dec. 3.

A calculation error was discovered, which may have led to the overpayment of a "significant number" of employees, the spokesperson said.

The school system is now conducting an audit to figure out how many employees were overpaid.

Officials said they will be letting those employees known how much they were overpaid and how to repay it.

"To ensure accuracy and transparency moving forward, CSCU has engaged an external auditing firm to conduct a comprehensive review of payroll transactions spanning the past four years. The audit is expected to conclude in early 2025. Once complete, we will notify any affected employees in writing and work closely with them to address the situation. To help ease any potential financial burden, we are committed to offering flexible repayment options," a CSCU spokesperson said in a statement.

Video of the meeting is posted online.