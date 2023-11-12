Hundreds march in pro-Palestine rally in Boston's Copley Square

Demonstrators at the pro-Palestine rally told NBC10 Boston that they are pushing for an end to U.S. funds supporting Israel in this war.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Protests continued around the world this weekend in response to the ongoing violence in Gaza and the killing of civilian Palestinians.

Hundreds gathered Sunday in Boston's Copley Square at the "Rally to Return," calling for a ceasefire now.

"For over a month, people have erupted in outrage in the streets throughout the U.S., throughout the world, and here locally in Boston because they're outraged that our government is funding an ethnic cleansing and a genocide with their taxpayer dollars, " said Lea Kayali, organizer of Sunday's protest.

MIT Police said Mass. Ave. was closed between Vassar Street and Memorial Drive due tot he traveling protest group. People were asked to avoid the area.

Boston police said streets were blocked off in Copley towards Beacon Street as protesters marched.

There was no word on any arrests.

Since the war Israel-Hamas began back in early October, health officials in Gaza say more than 11,000 people have been killed and more than 1.6 million people displaced. In Israel, 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack, while 239 people are still being held hostage in Gaza.

