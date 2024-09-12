Hundreds more Boston hotel workers go on strike

More than 400 more Boston hotel workers went on strike Thursday morning to protest what they say are arduous workloads and wages that aren't enough to afford the cost of living.

UNITE HERE Local 26 says hotel workers including room attendants, housepersons, front desk agents, doorpersons, bellpersons, cooks, dishwashers, banquet servers, engineers and others from Moxy Boston Downtown, The Newbury Boston, W Boston Hotel, and The Dagny.

“I’m on strike because I need higher wages to pay my bills and support my daughters through college. It’s also really important that I maintain my health insurance and make sure I have a pension that will enable me to retire with dignity,” Alicia Cacho, a front desk agent at The Newbury Boston for 12 years, said in a press release. “Going on strike is a difficult thing to do, but I’m thinking about my family’s future in the long term. The hotel owners know how hard we work and how expensive it is to live in Boston. We know our worth, and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to win the raises, benefits, and job security that we deserve!”

This is the second wave of union hotel workers to strike in Boston and comes after 900+ walked off the job for three days during Labor Day weekend at Hilton Park Plaza, Hilton Boston Logan Airport, Hampton Inn & Homewood Suites at the Hilton Seaport, and Fairmont Copley Plaza after their previous contract expired on Aug. 31.

According to the union, over 10,000 hotel workers from 24 properties in nine cities went on strike on Sept. 1. Most of those employees have since returned to work.

“The Union and the hotel companies are still far apart on strike issues including raises, workloads, and COVID-era cuts,” Carlos Aramayo, President of UNITE HERE Local 26, said in the press release. “Without a significant wage increase, many hotel workers simply cannot afford to live in Boston, the city that they welcome guests to. Our members shouldn’t have to work more than one job. We’re asking the hotels to hire and schedule more staff because strenuous workloads are breaking workers’ bodies. The travel industry is booming in Boston, and it’s unacceptable for hotel companies to boost profits by cutting their offerings to guests and abandoning their responsibility to workers.”

The union is warning travelers about the ongoing labor disputes in Boston, saying negotiations are continuing at this point but strike issues have not been resolved.

"More strikes are possible at any time should issues remain unresolved," the press release read.