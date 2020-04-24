Hundreds of Amazon Workers Call Out Sick Today

Amazon warehouse workers are staging a mass sick out Friday, calling out of work in protest of the tech giant's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

More than 300 workers from at least 50 facilities signed up to take part, according to Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, which posted a memo on Twitter.

Amazon tech workers are calling in sick! Too many of our warehouse coworkers still don’t have that option. Join us Friday https://t.co/Mf4PfREeAf.



Hear from FC workers, @NaomiAKlein, @billmckibben, fired tech workers @emahlee & @marencosta: We keep each other safe.#AMZNSickOut — Amazon Employees For Climate Justice (@AMZNforClimate) April 22, 2020

Employees are demanding that Amazon immediately close facilities that report positive cases of the coronavirus and provide testing and two weeks pay during that time. Workers also want paid sick leave and a commitment from their employer not to retaliate against anyone who speaks out about the conditions.

The worker's rights organization specifically refers to recent incidents where fellow employees were fired for speaking out, including a worker at a Staten Island, New York, facility who organized a strike to demand greater protections for employees during the pandemic.

The company has cited a significant step-up in protections for workers implemented earlier this month, including masks and temperature checks for employees as well as a more frequent sanitation at their facilities. Amazon has not commented on the sick out demonstration.

Last month, Amazon said it would hire an additional 100,000 workers amid a surge in online orders due to the coronavirus outbreak.