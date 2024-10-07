Hundreds of Boston hotel workers on strike indefinitely

Nearly 600 hospitality workers at two Hilton hotels in Boston are on strike indefinitely, creating the potential for the most disruptive action yet in the city as thorny labor contract negotiations continue.

Workers are slated to picket 24/7 outside the Hilton Boston Park Plaza and the Hilton Boston Logan Airport, UNITE HERE Local 26 said Sunday as it launched the latest strikes. They are expected to strike "until they reach a mutually satisfactory agreement with the hotel companies," the union said.

Monday hundreds turned out, swapping their hospitality uniforms for union t-shirts and ponchos. They say their demands are not unreasonable.

“You know, with inflation, what's happening right now, what we're asking for is just an extra $10 raise and $2 in the pension," said Rine Chivoub, a hotel employee.

Chivob works as a hotel sous chef. He said he can't afford to live close to work, so he drives around 120 miles every day.

RINE CHIVOUB IS A HOTEL SU CHEF. HE SAYS HE CAN’T AFFORD TO LIVE CLOSE BY… SO HE DRIVES AROUND 120 MILES EVERY DAY.

“I mean, just the guys are costing me around $350, $400 a month to come here to work. I mean, enough is enough.”

Past waves of strikes -- which most recently impacted the Omni Parker House, Omni Boston Seaport, Renaissance Boston Seaport and Westin Boston Seaport -- lasted for only three days, as the union seeks to secure higher wages and more manageable workloads for hotel staff, whose contracts expired on Aug. 31. The union says "key demands," including raises to keep up with cost-of-living increases, are not being met during negotiations with major hotel brands.

"Local 26 hotel workers love their jobs and take great pride in providing hospitality to guests," union president Carlos Aramayo said. "They would rather be at work. Going on strike is not an easy decision, but the workers are ready to fight for a contract that will enable them to take care of their families and retire with dignity."

The union has urged people to not stay at hotels where workers are on strike, warning guests will have to deal with the picket lines and scaled-back services. During past strikes, the union said "guests experienced disruptions including long check-in lines, unavailable daily housekeeping, towels and linens piled up in hallways, and limited food and beverage options."

More strikes are possible at other Boston hotels "at any time and for any duration," the union said Sunday. Union leaders in late August had said that roughly 4,500 members across 36 Boston hotels were bracing to go on strike.

At the Hilton hotels, which were previously impacted by strikes over Labor Day weekend, strikers include room attendants, housekeepers, doorpersons, cashiers, cooks, dishwashers and banquet staff. Theresa Fiorino, an in-room dining cashier who's worked at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport Hotel for almost 30 years, currently has two jobs to make ends meet.

"I work up to 70 hours a week. Going on strike is going to hurt me financially, but I am willing to make that sacrifice together with my co-workers," she said.