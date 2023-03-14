Local

air travel

Hundreds of Delays, Cancellations at New England Airports as Nor'easter Howls Through

Air travel was impacted at each of New England's major airports

The blast of winter weather hitting New England on Tuesday was not only turning driving into a headache, but flying as well.

At Logan International Airport in Boston, there were 229 canceled flights on Tuesday as of around 10:40 a.m., along with 47 delays, FlightAware reported.

In Rhode Island, where there were four delays and a single cancellation at T.F. Green Airport on Tuesday, as of 10:40 a.m.

At Vermont's Burlington International Airport, FlightAware reported five cancellations for the day at 10:30 a.m. and a singular delay.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Meanwhile, At Portland, Maine's International Jetport, there were 35 cancellations and one delay reported as of around 10:30 a.m.

Thirty-one flights were cancelled Tuesday at Manchester Boston-Regional Airport as of 10:45 a.m.

Finally, in Connecticut, Bradley International in Windsor Locks saw 13 delays and 53 cancellations as of 10:45 a.m.

More Weather News

Weather 3 hours ago

We're Just Getting Started: What to Expect From the Rest of Tuesday's Storm

snow 3 hours ago

PHOTOS: Nor'easter Drops Snow Across New England

This article tagged under:

air travel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us