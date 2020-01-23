Local
Hundreds of DPW Workers Line Street for Funeral Procession of Worker Killed in Lawrence

Marcos Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen, was making road repairs on Andover Street in Lawrence when he was fatally shot on Jan. 15

By Cassy Arsenault and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Hundreds of Department of Public Works employees showed their support Thursday for a city public works employee who was killed on the job in Lawrence last week.

Crews from Lawrence, Wayland, Newton and Natick were among several lining Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen for a procession from the funeral home to the church in honor of Marcos Ruiz-Rodriguez.

Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen, was making road repairs on Andover Street when he was fatally shot on Jan. 15. He had worked for the DPW for 20 years and was known as a "jack of all trades."

The husband and father was a friend to many, which was evident in all those who came out to honor his life.

"We are here to show our respects to the family and Tony and let him know we care for him and his family and he will never be forgotten either,” said William Riviera. 

“The commraderie for sure—this is impressive to see this whole thing," said Mike Fitzmaurice. "I have never been part of something like this before so to see everyone here and everyone involved and taking the time to show their respect I think that’s really awesome.”

Ruiz-Rodriguez leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

His murder is still being investigated by police. The Essex County District Attorney's office says Ruiz-Rodriguez was not the intended target. No arrests have been made.

