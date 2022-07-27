Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills Seized by Worcester Police

A lengthy investigation led to officers seizing hundreds of what they believe to be fentanyl pills, according to the city's police department.

Worcester police entered three locations and a car after they saw the target of the warrant, Ramon Mateo, leave his home around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the department said in a news release.

Police found about 1300 grams of what appeared to be fentanyl along with 700 pills officers also believed to be fentanyl, according to the release.

Mateo now faces a drug trafficking charge and will have an arraignment in court.