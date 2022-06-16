Local

flight delays

Hundreds of Flight Delays Reported at Logan Airport

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Several flights were halted at Boston Logan International Airport Thursday due to weather, Massport said, and hundreds of delays to and from the airport have been reported.

Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said weather at other airports, especially along the East Coast, was to blame for the delays, noting that these kinds of issues are common during summer thunderstorm season.

Flight tracking website FlightAware.com was listing almost 500 flight delays at the airport Thursday. There were long lines as passengers waited for updates on their trips.

Some frustrated travelers took to social media, reporting that they'd been waiting for hours.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

flight delaysBostontravelLogan Airport
