Hundreds of Flights Canceled at Logan Friday Due to Storm

Lines of people formed at Boston's Logan Airport early Friday morning as travelers tried to beat the freeze. Then hundreds of flights were canceled and the place was a ghost town.

At least 430 inbound and outbound flights were cancelled as of Friday morning, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking tech company. That's nearly triple the amount of flight cancellations that were being reported Thursday. Only seven delays were being reported.

The winter weather is impacting air travel Friday. With the storm dropping freezing rain and snow from Texas through the Ohio Valley and into the Midwest, thousands of flights have been grounded across the country. The major storm impact forced many travelers to make last-minute adjustments.

Families who tried to get ahead of the storm at Logan Airport Thursday night spoke to NBC10 Boston about their struggles.

"We were supposed to fly out tomorrow morning but we figured with the freeze that’s coming, it made more sense to fly out tonight," Rayna Fontana said. "Although then our flight got canceled tonight, too. But we got on a later one so we’re going to make it there.”

With the bad weather rolling in, a high number of flight cancellations are likely and are expected to continue to rise Friday morning.

Many other passengers at Logan Airport were trying to beat the weather Thursday night.

"We were supposed to fly out tomorrow morning at 9 a.m., and we changed our flight to tonight because of the weather for tomorrow morning," said Kelly Nelsbach, who was flying to Orlando.

Non-emergency state employees in Massachusetts are being asked to stay home, with a freeze expected during the morning commute.