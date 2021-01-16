Hundreds of National Guard Members From New England Deployed to Washington for Inauguration

Hundreds of National Guard members from New England have been deployed to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont have said they are sending Guard members in the wake of the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol last week. Rhode Island has said it is not sending any of its soldiers.

The head of the National Guard said at least 10,000 troops will be deployed in Washington, D.C., by Saturday, and an additional 5,000 could be requested from other states. There are currently 6,200 Guard members in the city from D.C. and five nearby states.

The increase in requests for Guard members this week comes as officials brace for more, possibly violent protests surrounding Biden's inauguration.

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, told reporters he has authorization to bring in up to 15,000 Guard members. He said the number of deployments is changing by the hour and day, based on requests from the Secret Service, the Park Police and the Capitol Police.

In Massachusetts, 80 National Guard personnel at the National Guard Armory on Main Street in Melrose began their final preparations ahead of their trip to Washington on Saturday morning.

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts was expected to send "a few hundred" of its National Guard members to D.C. for the inauguration. Baker also said Massachusetts could decline the request if it felt it needed the Guard members here at home, but he said the request was for "an eminently manageable number" so he didn't think that would be necessary.

"We've had -- and I would imagine this is true for many states -- we have had an ask from Washington to support a fairly significant request for guard personnel in our nation's capital and we're currently processing that," the governor said Wednesday when asked about the possibility of violence locally in the days leading up to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

Massachusetts State police have said they've received no specific threats at the State House or any other public venues after the FBI sent an alert to law enforcement agencies warning of calls for "peaceful armed protest" planned at all 50 states' capitols.

Additionally, a representative of the FBI's Boston office told NBC News on Monday that it “is not in possession of any intelligence indicating any planned, armed protests at the four state capitals in our area of responsibility. (ME, MA, NH, and RI) from January 17-20, 2021.”

Staff Sgt. Joshua Riley, a security forces officer with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, passes out earplugs this morning at Pease. About 50 NH guardsmen are preparing to deploy to the nation's capital this weekend to provide security for the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/x5SRoHeMl4 — NHNG (@NHNationalGuard) January 16, 2021

In New Hampshire, approximately 50 soldiers and airmen were at Pease Air National Guard Base on Saturday morning, preparing to deploy after Gov. Chris Sununu approved the request for support in Washington earlier in the week.

"Ensuring a peaceful and orderly transition of power is of paramount importance to our nation," Sununu said in a statement Wednesday. "With this authorization, the men and women of our New Hampshire National Guard will be deployed to our Nation’s Capital to protect and defend democracy."

The Massachusetts and New Hampshire National Guard members will join National Guard troops from Connecticut and several other states that are being deployed for the inauguration in the wake of last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday evening he's authorizing the deployment of an additional 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard to help with security efforts at the presidential inauguration.

Earlier in the week, the Democrat authorized sending an initial 100 Connecticut guard members, including military police and two patrol explosive-detection dog teams.

More than 100 Connecticut Guardsmen departed for Washington on Saturday.

Today, more than 100 Connecticut Guardsmen departed for Washington, D.C. where they will assist security efforts for the 59th Presidential Inauguration in support of local and federal law enforcement agencies. #ConnecticutsHomeTeam pic.twitter.com/kS2jOsiOhM — CT National Guard (@CTNationalGuard) January 15, 2021

Both deployments were made at the request of U.S. National Guard leadership. Connecticut is also providing equipment and supplies, including ambulances.

Lamont said previously that the state's Air Guard has also placed C-130H aircraft and crews on alert status. The planes are capable of moving personnel around the country, if necessary.

"The peaceful transfer of power is a central tenet of American democracy, and Connecticut stands ready to aid in the protection of our country,'' Lamont said in a statement.

Authorities in all 50 states are on high alert after an FBI warning that there may be violent protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

In Vermont on Saturday, National Guard soldiers from 1-172 Cavalry Regiment and 172nd Public Affairs Detachment, were receiving briefings in preparation for their departure to Washington.

And in Maine, as many as 200 soldiers are going to assist in the presidential inauguration, state officials said. The decision, authorized by Gov. Janet Mills, is in response to the National Guard Bureau’s request for extra help.

“The National Guard has been supporting inaugural activities since the founding of our country, and Maine is no exception,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “We’re proud to join our brothers and sisters from across the country to support the peaceful transition of power and ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow Americans.”

Maine is providing 175 to 200 soldiers. The guardsmen and -women are expected in D.C. this weekend, arriving on Air National Guard planes flown out of Bangor.

“It’s sending a signal to the folks that may have other intentions that we’re not going to put up with it,” Maine National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham said.

