Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco Boston Headquarters After Contract Negotiations Fail

Over a hundred employees are rallying outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts. Their reason for gathering? They're striking.

Workers arrived at midnight holding signs, jeering at management and fill-in staff, and blocking trucks from leaving the facility.

Union workers at Sysco Boston began the strike at midnight after workers say negotiations failed with their employers over a new contract, which workers say gutted their health care benefits, took away their pensions, and didn't raise their wages to a level they felt suitable.

“I can’t make a living with what they’re offering me for a contract, they’re not even close to fair," said Dennis LaPierre, a shuttle driver for Sysco Boston. "For us, the shuttle drivers, we’re going backward. They’re actually taking $3 an hour away from us. And that’s just ridiculous. Nobody goes backward in their contract, everybody goes forward.”

"They’re taking away everything we worked our entire lives for," continue LaPierre. "I’ve got 14 years in this company, I’ve got a family to support, mortgage to pay and they’re basically just taking the food out of my pocket," LaPierre said while getting emotional.

“I’m a single father," said Trevor Ashley, Chief Steward of Sysco Boston's workers union. "I have a daughter in college. I have a son that’s 19-years-old that eats like a freaking horse and they’re taking money away from me. Day after day after day, and then we go to the bargaining table and they try to take more away? It’s not fair.”

Workers say they'll be at the Sysco Boston headquarters 24/7 until they can come to an agreement on their new contract.

NBC10 Boston received this statement from Sysco Boston when asked to respond to the recent strike at their headquarters: "Sysco Boston respects and cares about our associates and deeply appreciate their contributions to our success. That’s why we're standing firm in support of a strong contract that works for our associates. Sysco Boston offered wage increases of 25% over the life of the contract and 7% in Year 1 as well as affordable healthcare options that would save our associates money compared to their current plan. In addition, we believe our associates want to protect their participation in the strong Sysco-sponsored 401(k) plan. While we are disappointed, our goal remains to reach a ratified agreement."