Hundreds Rally at Mass. State House Against Mandatory Flu Shots

Rally organizers say they are not opposed to the vaccine, but that parents should be given the choice.

By Lara Salahi

Hundreds gathered at the Massachusetts State House on Sunday to rally against the governor's mandate that students returning to school receive the flu vaccine.

Students at Massachusetts schools from kindergarten up to universities, as well as children at least 6 months old in day care, must get the flu vaccine by the end of the year if they're around others, health officials said 

"Massachusetts has the highest flu vaccination rate in the country without coercion," rally organizers posted on the rally's Facebook event page.

Health experts have said that the flu vaccine will help prevent a possible strain on on the health system as they prepare for the resurgence of the flu amid the coronavirus pandemic.

