Hungry for Brunch? 2 New England Brunch Spots Make National List

The next time you are hungry for brunch, two New England spots are making the top 41 best brunch spots in America list, according to Thrillist Food.

Earlier this week, Thrillist released their list of the best brunch spots across the country, with two spots in Maine and Boston making the list.

"Breakfast...is often eaten in haste and not really meant as a time you linger over," writes the site. "That's where brunch comes in, with its French toasts, runny egg dishes, and plenty of bottomless drinks in between."

Recognized Central Provisions in Portland, Maine. Known for its small plates, what makes this brunch spot a must-go, according to Thrillist, is "the kind of place where the menu is just a series of nouns and the food looks like art and tastes the way it probably feels to be George Clooney."

Thrillist advises to bring money to the brunch site as "those lobster fritters, when available, don't come cheap, and you'll definitely want two orders."

Another New England spot coming in the middle of the list is Lincoln Tavern in Boston. Thrillist says this site is unique because "it offers some manner of brunch every day of the week."

Lincoln Tavern also has a "Brunch Test" each Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where chefs "experiment with a new brunch menu every week and then offer up a few favorites over the next two days."

Some of those favorites that have made it to the weekend have been Nutella s'mores pancakes, Cinnamon Toast Crunch boozy milkshake, and wake and bake tater tots.

To learn more about these places and the others that made the list, click here to see the full list.