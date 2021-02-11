Husband and Wife Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Lowell, Authorities Say

The deaths of a 76-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman in Lowell, Massachusetts, are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

Police responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a home on Featherston Avenue, where two people, a husband and wife, were found dead from gunshot wounds, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said.

The woman's wound was believed to be self-inflicted, according to authorities.

The couple was found in their bedroom.

State and local police are investigating.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.