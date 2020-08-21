Husband and Wife Injured in Natick Hit-and-Run Identified

Family members gave an update three days after a husband and wife were hit by a pickup truck in Natick, Massachusetts, and the driver took off.

The victims were taken by helicopter to hospitals in Boston and Worcester after a blue pickup truck allegedly hit them while they were walking on the sidewalk along Washington Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victims were pushed into a wooden fence, police said.

The family of 51-year-old Kimberly Gunner says she is in rough shape, but thankfully, she is still alive. She was in a medically-induced coma after she and her husband, Andy Colbert, were hit.

"Happy-go-lucky people," one family member said Friday. "Keep it simple and have fun in life, great attitudes, both of them."

The couple has been married for about a year.

Now, Gunner is fighting for her life. She was impaled on the fence and her legs were run over.

"It's a miracle that she's still alive and survived that," the family member told NBC10 Boston.

"God bless her. She was fighting and still conscious and both of her legs had multiple, multiple injuries, plus she was impaled with a piece of the spike that had gone from the fence through her," Karen Miscia, a nurse who ran over to help, said after the crash.

Police recovered the blue pickup truck overnight. No arrests have been made, but they have identified a person of interest, asking that person to come forward and take responsibility.

Seconds before the crash, a neighbor captured a blue pickup truck on his home surveillance camera, driving down the road and making a turn where crash happened.

Another neighbor, Ann Lentell, was out in her backyard having dinner when it happened.

"They were not going at a normal speed at all," she said of the truck. "They were trying to get out of there fast."

Witnesses told police the driver was a woman with two young male passengers, both of whom got out of the truck after the accident.

"There is no question, no doubt in anyone's mind, or should be no doubt in anyone's mind, that the operator of that vehicle and the occupants knew people were struck," Natick Police Lt. Brian Lauzon said.

NBC10 Boston saw a blue pickup truck similar to the one police were looking for towed into the Natick Police Department Tuesday night.

"We are confident that we have the vehicle that struck those two pedestrians," Natick Police Chief James Hicks said.

Police said their investigation remains active and they are asking people in the neighborhood who might have surveillance footage or other video of the truck to come forward.