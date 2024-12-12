Husband found not guilty of murdering wife in Ansonia due to mental defect

A man charged in connection with his wife's murder in Ansonia has been found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, according to officials.

The woman, a mother of three young children, was found dead at her home on Root Avenue on Nov. 9, 2021.

Officers received a 911 call with yelling and commotion in the background, and they found 34-year-old Grace Zielinska inside with severe injuries.

Police found then- 28-year-old Kamil Zielinski standing over his wife. They said Zielinski made statements indicating he was responsible for the assault on Grace, police said.

According to court documents, he was crying heavily and said, "What have I done?" and dropped to his knees.

Zielinska was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where she died of her injuries. Zielinski was charged with murder and risk of injury, police said.

Police said she was the mother of three children, ages 5, 3 and 4 months. The 3-year-old and the 4-month-old were home at the time and were not injured, police said. The 5-year old was at school.

Court officials said Zielinski was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He will undergo a psychiatric evaluation and will be held in custody until Feb. 21, 2025.

On that date, a psychiatric security review board will determine how long he will be in the custody of a state psychiatric facility, according to officials.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available statewide at ctsafeconnect.com or by calling or texting 888-774-2900.