Boston

Victim and suspect identified after deadly Hyde Park shooting

Investigators do not believe the killing was random and said there is no greater danger to the public

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have named the victim and suspect in a deadly shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say neighborhood resident Jose Alberto Feliz, 28, died after he was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue in a daytime shooting.

Isaiah Trevon Smith, 28, also a Hyde Park resident, was arrested shortly after the season. He was charged with murder and firearms charges and is set to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on Tuesday.

Investigators do not believe the killing was random and said there is no greater danger to the public.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate the case. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

More Hyde Park news

Boston Nov 5

Teen injured in Hyde Park fire has died, officials say

Boston Sep 12

Missing 14-year-old from Hyde Park has been found, Boston police say

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police DepartmentHyde Park
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us