Car fire closes I-195 west in Seekonk heading into RI

Images shared on social media showed a car completely engulfed in flames on the side of the highway, after apparently colliding with a truck

By Asher Klein

Flames were seen erupting from a car that apparently crashed with a truck on I-195 in Seekonk, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Part of Interstate 195 was closed near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border Tuesday for a car fire.

Details about the severity and cause of the fire and whether anyone was hurt in the fire near Exit 1 of the highway, in Seekonk, weren't immediately available.

I-195 west was closed at the exit, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said, and drivers were being urged to avoid the highway because the accident caused multiple lanes to be closed.

Images shared on social media showed a car completely engulfed in flames on the side of the highway, after apparently colliding with a truck.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

