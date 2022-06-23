Bear Stranded on I-495 Median Briefly Shuts Highway in Mass.

A bear that appeared to be injured was stranded in a highway median in Raynham, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, and the highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal to safety.

The bear was stuck on the side of Interstate 495, apparently in a grove of trees near which officials could be seen, some with guns -- it wasn't immediately clear if they were tranquilizer guns.

Massachusetts state troopers and state animal control officials were called to the scene about 11 a.m., police said. They tweeted around 12:35 p.m. that I-495 would be completely shut down for several minutes as wildlife and animal control officials sedate the bear to be taken away.

Shortly afterward, the highway was reopened with the sedated bear in the care of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, police said.

UPDATE The bear has been sedated and is under care of Mass Wildlife. All lanes are open. https://t.co/Kefsfrby4i — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 23, 2022

