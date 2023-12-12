I-495 temporarily shut down following tractor-trailer crash with injury

Interstate 495 in Bolton, Massachusetts, was temporarily shut down in both directions following a tractor-trailer crash with injury on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on I-495 north near Exit 70, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The left lane was initially closed, and then both northbound and southbound lanes were closed to allow a medical helicopter to land in the area.

Update: I-495 NB and SB lanes are now closed for Lifeflight operations. Seek alternate route in the area. https://t.co/eOrVWgA2bj — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 12, 2023

Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes and told to expect delays.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The scene was cleared and all lanes reopened by 10 a.m., MassDOT said.

No further details were imbymediately available.