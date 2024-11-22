Tractor-trailer carrying thousands of gallons of fuel catches fire on I-91 in Connecticut

A tractor-trailer hauling thousands of gallons of fuel caught fire on Interstate 91 North in Wethersfield on Friday morning.

State police said state troopers responded to I-91 North near exit 24 around 7:42 a.m. and found the cab of a tractor- trailer carrying 7,500 gallons of fuel on fire.

The driver was able to get out of the truck and was not injured, according to state police.

The fire departments from Wethersfield and Rocky Hill responded to the scene to extinguish the fire and troopers shut down I-91 North and South as well as oncoming traffic from Route 3 to I-91 South.

Because the truck was hauling fuel, troopers worked to move drivers who were nearby, state police said.

I-91 South reopened shortly after the fire was out.

The left two lanes of I-91 North have been reopened and the state police Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is also responding to assist with the investigation.

State police said the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection later responded to the scene.