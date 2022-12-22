Jeep Carrying Child Crashes on I-93 in NH, Driver Thrown From Vehicle: Police

An SUV crashed as it entered Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Wednesday, throwing its driver out of the vehicle as it rolled over, state police said.

The driver was seriously hurt, but a child inside the vehicle made it through without any injuries, the New Hampshire State Police said Thursday.

The crash took place Thursday evening, shortly after troopers received a 4:10 p.m. call about an erratically driving Jeep Wrangler on Route 101 that was heading onto I-93 south, police said.

A trooper spotted the Jeep and began to follow it, but before he could stop the SUV, the driver cut across the highway and lost control, causing the rollover crash, according to police.

They identified the driver as Jessica Perkins, a 40-year-old from Raymond. She is expected to survive her injuries, police said.

The child in the car is 7, but wasn't identified.

Perkins faces charges including reckless conducting and child endangerment. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call investigators at 603-223-4381.